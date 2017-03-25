Vaupel Bill Would Help Mothers Surrendering Newborns Remain Anonymous

March 25, 2017

A local politician is spearheading a bill that would help protect mothers who want to give up their newborns for adoption.



State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township delivered testimony this week to the House Health Policy Committee in support of his bill that would allow birth mothers surrendering their babies to remain anonymous. Under current law, which was adopted in 2000, women are allowed to anonymously surrender their newborns at police stations, fire stations, and hospitals within 72 hours of birth. A name would still be recorded on the child’s birth certificate, however.



This new legislation would allow birth mothers to be listed as “unknown” and babies will be named “Baby Doe.” Vaupel told WHMI that the bill has the support of many in the medical groups and others health care community. Under the current law 175 newborns have been safely delivered with most being placed into stable, loving homes. Vaupel believes the new bill could encourage even more mothers to make a safe decision on the child’s behalf.



The Committee will vote on the bill next week, and if it passes as expected, will then go to the House floor. A similar bill has already passed through the Senate, and if Vaupel’s goes through the House, both sides will consider which will go before the governor for signature. (MK)