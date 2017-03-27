Robots Return To Howell This Weekend

A competition and challenge this weekend will bring 40 FIRST Robotics teams to Parker Middle School in Howell.



The 4th annual FIRST Robotics Howell District Competition will bring teams to Howell this Thursday through Saturday. The district says it has grown to be a premier FIRST Robotics Competition with thousands of participants and spectators attending the event each year, bringing business to the Howell community.



During the competitions, alliances of three teams will face off to prepare their robot, or as it is referred to in this year’s competition, their airship for a take-off. Using their student-built robots, teams must collect balls that are the equivalent of steam pressure, adding them into a structure that stands in for a boiler. They also have to deliver gears to the robot operators, otherwise known as airship pilots, for installation and latch onto their airship before the end of the match. The entire event is free and open to the public.



More information is attached. (JM/JK)