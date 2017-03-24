Love Inc. Celebrates 10 Years and Community's Support

March 24, 2017

An open house in Howell Thursday recognized the community’s helping hands and the 10th anniversary for an area nonprofit.



Love Inc., which stands for Love in the Name of Christ, is celebrating 40 years on a national level; however the local branch that serves Livingston County has been doing so for a decade. The organization is housed in a facility donated by the county’s Board of Commissioners and was full of supporters and community members at their open house celebration.



The nonprofit is built on a foundation of volunteers and churches that work together to meet the basic needs of struggling individuals or families. Volunteers verify the requested needs before bringing them to the churches they work with to help fill them. Executive Director Katherine Janego says last year, Love Inc. had approximately 4,000 volunteers that contributed over 11,000 hours of volunteer time.



Janego tells WHMI the goal is to establish a relationship with the people they serve while helping to address their needs. The organization's accepts around 800 phone calls a month and handles the requests in a full, slow intake. Janego says that's because they believe in a relational ministry that makes people feel loved by offering prayer and hope.



Board Treasurer Tom Lampert has been involved with Love Inc. for about three years and says the organization is “all about life transformation”. Lampert continually hears what he calls “love stories”, or stories from the people the organization helps. That’s what sets the organization apart- Lampert says Love Inc. listens to an individual’s whole story instead of just one part, “because often there is more than what meets the eye”.



Both Janego and Lampert reiterated how grateful they are for the churches’ and community support, and that the organization’s mission would not be possible without it. (DK)