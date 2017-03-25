South Lyon City Council Approves Rezoning For Possible Self-Storage Facility

March 25, 2017

A challenging site could potentially be home to a self-storage facility in the City of South Lyon.



A property located at 500 Stryker adjacent to the South Lyon Cemetery was recently rezoned by the City Council. It’s anticipated that a seven-building storage facility totaling approximately 74,000-square-feet would be developed. The planning commission recommended self-storage for the conditional rezoning, which would prohibit other uses including residential. The long, narrow property is said to be a challenging site and the South Lyon Herald reports one-third of the property is part of the Yerkes Drain, a stream that flows through the area. A planning consultant commented most uses would need a second means of access and after weighing options, a storage facility would have the least impact on the cemetery and a manufactured-housing development behind it.



If the project does come to fruition, screening and landscaping would be required. Additional fire hydrant could be required for suppression and the project would have to go back to the planning commission for final site-plan review. (JM)