Cyber Security Event In Pinckey To Simulate Hacking

March 27, 2017

An opportunity to practice and learn cyber defense security skills in a game-type setting is coming up next month in Pinckney. The Pinckney Cyber Training Institute is has been helping train students, business owners, and IT professionals be more cyber-safe since they opened doors last December. Their next big event is scheduled for Thursday, April 27th, and will be a Capture theFlag-type event. Participants will use hacking tools to engage with the type of network architecture found in libraries, schools, businesses, city hall, and power plants to look for vulnerabilities within them. Institute Director Jim Darga said this is a great opportunity for IT professionals, networking students, and even military personnel to be shoulder-to-shoulder with each other learning cyber defense skills that can protect our way of life, including our critical infrastructure and personal information. Participants will use a software suite designed for digital forensics and penetration testing. It is a guided activity and there will be assistance and different skill levels available. Darga said that normally this type of training cost $750 and can go on for an extended period of time, but because of a grant from the Advance Michigan Defense Collaborative, it will be free to all. The United States Army is also providing lunch and snacks. For more information, or to register, visit the Cyber Training Institute’s website, www.pinckneycti.org or by calling (810) 255-5540. (MK)

