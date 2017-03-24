Judge Denies Local Woman's Attempt To Withdraw Plea In Fatal Crash

March 24, 2017

A Howell woman that was already sentenced for her role in a fatal motorcycle crash and looking to withdraw her plea has been denied.



A hearing was held in Livingston County Circuit Court for a motion that sought to withdraw a plea from 32-year-old Lisa Finlayson. Finlayson was sentenced last year on charges related to the August 18th crash in 2015 that resulted in the death of a Howell man.



On Thursday, Judge Miriam Cavanaugh denied the motion to withdraw her plea and the court’s judgement of sentencing. Finlayson will serve the 86 months to 15 years she received, after she pleaded guilty in July to a felony charge of Operating with the Presence of Cocaine Causing Death and a misdemeanor of Operating with the Presence of Cocaine with an Occupant less than 16.



51-year-old Lawrence Pettis of Howell was killed in the incident, after Finlayson struck his motorcycle from behind, pushing it into another vehicle. Her then three-year-old son was a passenger in her car. In August, Finlayson also attempted to flee while being transported to court for a hearing in the crash case. She was captured and charged with one count of escape while awaiting trial for a felony. Future court dates in that case are tentatively scheduled for April. (DK)