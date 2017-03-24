Competency Exam Ordered For Fenton Teen Charged With Friend's Murder

March 24, 2017

A Fenton teenager accused of fatally shooting his friend inside his home has been ordered to undergo forensic testing.



Frank J. Manley, attorney for 16-year-old Abdurrahman (Abdu) Ahmed Akl, requested the exam which will determine if Akl was competent at the time of the incident and is able to assist in his own defense. The motion was granted by Judge Mark McCabe in Genesee County Central District Court Thursday. A follow up hearing for the forensic evaluation has been set for May 24th.



Akl is charged as an adult with Open Murder, Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Firearm, and two counts of Felony Firearms in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brady Alan Morris. The incident took place March 4th when police responded to Akl’s home in Fenton Township after a 9-1-1 report of a male with a gunshot wound to the head. Upon arrival, police were met by Akl outside of the home and took him into custody without incident. At the same time, a semi-automatic pistol was found on the front porch and secured by police.



Authorities say evidence from their investigation indicates that Akl and Morris, who were friends, were alone on the first floor of the residence when the shooting occurred and other members of Akl’s family and one other guest were on the second and third floors. According to the autopsy report, it appears that Morris was shot from behind at point blank range on the top left side of his head. Akl is currently being held without bond at the Genesee Valley Regional Detention Center. (DK)