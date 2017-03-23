Howell's Don Burgett Passes Away At 91

March 23, 2017

A World War II legend has passed away.



Donald R. Burgett of Howell died just after 6pm Thursday surrounded by his family. He had been in hospice care a short time. He was 91. Born in Detroit on April 5, 1925, Burgett was a member of A Company, 506 Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division when he jumped into Normandy in the early morning of June 6, 1944.



Wounded twice, Burgett fought his way through France, Holland and Belgium and ended up in Hitler's Eagles Nest by war's end. He was one of only eleven men out of the original 200 in his company to survive from D-Day in Normandy to the war's end. His memoir, Curahee, was an instant classic endorsed by no less than General Dwight Eisenhower. Funeral arrangements are pending.