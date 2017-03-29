Chestnut Creek Road Approval Granted In Marion Township

March 29, 2017

The Marion Township Board of Trustees gave approval for a road that will lead to new housing developments upon conditions.



The Board had some concerns but felt satisfied enough to give the developer of a 2,100 foot long private, gravel road at Chestnut Creek approval at their regular meeting last Thursday night. Township Supervisor Bob Hanvey said this wasn’t a project without its fair share of complications. He admitted that that length was longer than the like to have in the township, but they have been granted a variance for it. Wetlands along the road were a large concern for a couple board members. The road is planned to traverse close to the edge of it in stretches and a condition was put into Board approval that a spillway be put in to help prevent flooding and erosion. Because of the grade moving up and down, one half-mile stretch was slated at having a posted 15 mile-per-hour speed limit.



Trustee Dan Lowe said that nobody is going to drive that slow for that long and that it was one of the stupidest things he’s ever heard. The developer will rework the road to allow for a higher speed. The third condition was to change the type of gravel to a standard that was more conforming to other standards in the community. The developer is now free to pull their permits and begin building the road that will eventually lead to a development with 12 planned houses. (MK)