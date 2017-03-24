Another Howell High School Student Arrested After Threat

March 24, 2017

For the second time in a month, a Howell High School student is behind bars after making a threat of violence against the school.



Howell Police say they were contacted at about 3:30 Thursday afternoon by administrators with Howell High School about a phone call they had received from a student advising them that another student had “commented on a threat of violence directed toward the High School for the following day and involving a firearm.” Howell Police immediately began an investigation and within two hours they were able to locate the individual and take him into custody. The 16 year-old-male suspect is a Marion Township resident and is currently lodged in juvenile detention pending formal charges and arraignment. Howell Police Chief George Basar thanked the district’s administrators for their assistance and commended officers and investigators for their diligent efforts to bring the matter to a swift conclusion.



This latest arrest comes three weeks after another Howell High school student, 17-year-old Sarah Hiler, made a threat on Twitter to “shoot up the school.” She has since been charged with Making a Threat of Terrorism and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. (JK)