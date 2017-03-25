Florida Man Ordered Resentenced For 2015 Choking Incident

March 25, 2017

The state appeals court has ordered the resentencing of a Florida man convicted of trying to strangle a woman in Livingston County.



The Michigan Court of Appeals issued an order this week vacating the sentence of 44-year-old Billie Gene Tobler. Tobler was sentenced in 2015 to serve 9 to 30 years in prison after pleading no contest to assault by strangulation. Police say Tobler twice choked a female companion while they were visiting her friend in Brighton on January 1st of 2015. After they left, the victim said Tobler continued the argument and when she tried to get out of the vehicle, he grabbed her hair and prevented her from getting out. She eventually convinced Tobler to stop at a store so she could use the restroom, where she contacted authorities.



In his appeal, Tobler argued that his sentencing score was calculated incorrectly to include the fact that he had violently pulled the victim’s hair, although that happened after the choking incident, which was the sole basis of the charge. He also claimed the sentence calculation assumed they were living together at the time, which the appeals court agreed was not the case. Based on those two errors, it ordered that Tobler be resentenced.



Tobler remains incarcerated at the Saginaw Correctional Facility. His earliest date for potential release is December 31st of 2023, although that could change once he is resentenced. A date for that has yet to be set. (JK)