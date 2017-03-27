Howell Student Fire Cadets Utilize Training In Building Destruction

March 27, 2017

A group of students had the opportunity to destroy a couple of buildings in Howell as part of an educational training exercise.



The destructive training was utilized for students that are a part of the Howell High School Firefighter Academy. The program is comprised of students from all over Livingston County and a couple from Oakland County. Cadets attend the program’s classes for two periods a day, which included the destructive training on Friday morning.



The buildings that were used were donated by the Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA) as there were plans to tear them down soon anyway. The cadets were able to put the skills they’ve learned in class into action by busting through walls, breaking down doors and pulling a fire hose into the buildings before spraying different rooms down.



Lt. Tom Kiurski from the Brighton Area Fire Authority runs the academy and began the exercise with search and rescue and forcible entry training. The students then used piercing nozzles, battering rams and axes to penetrate walls and doors. The cadets practiced before dragging fire hoses into the buildings and maneuvering them through the rooms before spraying the inside down.



Zach Dobrick is one of the academy’s cadets and a senior at South Lyon High School. He says advancing and maneuvering hoses through the buildings was tiring, but busting down walls wasn’t too hard. As to his favorite part of the exercise, Doberick says “I like doing destruction, it’s more fun”.



Lt. Tom Kiurski from the Brighton Area Fire Authority runs Howell’s Fire Academy and says two veterans of the program assisted in the training practical. Both now work for local fire departments. Kiurski has previously said the academy is the state’s first successful program and advises that enrollment has begun for next year’s class. (DK)