Michigan State Police Sgt. Chris Pascoe To Retire

March 27, 2017

A longtime Michigan State Police sergeant is retiring.



Sgt. Chris Pascoe is retiring after 31 years of service. The retirement was noted in a recent article by Sgt. Michael Sura, attached below, who said all good things must come to end, even great careers. He commented they have had a few people leave or retire over the last six months and this will be another tough one for the Brighton Post. He says Sgt. Pascoe has been an excellent leader and a great influence to many at the Post. He was also said to be a very thorough investigator, with some so in-depth the term “A Pascoe Fiasco” was coined.



Pascoe had been stationed since 2005 at the Ypsilanti Post, before it merged with the Brighton Post in 2011, where he has been ever since. Sgt. Pascoe also worked out of the State Police Headquarters and was promoted to Sergeant in 1994. (JM)