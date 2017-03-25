Livingston County Encouraging Particpation In Statewide Tornado Drill April 19th

March 25, 2017

Livingston County agencies will be taking part in a statewide tornado drill in April and officials are urging private citizens, local businesses, schools and organizations to do the same.



The County Board of Commissioners previously approved a resolution for all county agencies to participate in the statewide drill that will take place at 1:00pm on Wednesday, April 19th. Livingston County Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte tells WHMI the drill provides an opportunity for everyone to practice their current disaster preparedness plans or make one. She says they should cover all hazards - not just severe weather or fires and the drill provides a time to actually practice.



Meanwhile, Cremonte says they are still encouraging residents without land lines to voluntarily sign up for a system that provides direct emergency alerts. The Emergency Alert System that can send direct messages in times of imminent danger to allow citizens to take shelter or other actions as needed. That link is provided. (JM)