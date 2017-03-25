Services Announced For War Hero & Author Don Burgett

March 25, 2017

Services have been announced for Donald Burgett of Howell, the World War II combat veteran and world-renowned author, who passed away Thursday.



As a member of A Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, Burgett jumped into Normandy in the early morning hours of June 6, 1944 and fought with his unit through France, Holland and Belgium, ending up in Hitler's Eagles Nest by war's end. Wounded twice in battle, Burgett help to liberate four concentration camps and spent his life educating the world about the war. His memoir, “Currahee; A Screaming Eagle at Normandy,” was an instant classic endorsed by no less than General Dwight Eisenhower. Burgett was the recipient of more than a dozen decorations, including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart with two Oak Leaf Clusters, and the French Légion of Honour.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years Twyla, five children, 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Local Disabled American Veterans and family will be hosting a celebration of his life on April 5th, which would have been his 92nd birthday, from 2-8pm at the Howell American Legion Hall on W. Grand River Ave. Burgett will be cremated and his remains placed at the Great Lakes National Cemetery with full Military Honors this summer. Details are expected to follow in the coming weeks, with an estimated time frame of mid-June. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations are requested to either the Burgett Family fund (checks made out to: Donald R. Burgett, can be deposited at any Chase Bank branch or mail to :NBBM KYI-0900 Chase P.O. Box 36520 Louisville, KY 40233) or to the Disabled American Veterans Donald R. Burgett, Chapter 125, 1600 Layson Rd. Fowlerville, MI 48836. (JK)