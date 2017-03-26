Five Women Inducted into Brighton Area Women's History Roll of Honor

March 26, 2017

The inductees at the 14th annual Roll of Honor event include Claudia Roblee, Pat Schuch, Gloria Downing, Priscilla Luce Durante and Lucy Newman Lyon. The event was held as part of national Women’s History Month being celebrated this month. March 25th was picked for the ceremony because on that date 150 years ago residents of the settlement voted to become a village. Roblee is the co-owner of ArtVentures on Main St. in downtown Brighton and chairs the Brighton Arts and Culture Commission. She was on the Brighton City Council from 2007 to 2013 and is currently on the Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors. Roblee is a former member of the city Planning Commission, a past Principal Shopping District Board member, and a past member of the Economic Development Council. Pat Schuch was the first woman superintendent of the GM Lordstown plant and is founder and president of Integra Resources. In addition, she is the author of the book about her experiences in the auto industry titled “Driving in the Middle Lane”. Gloria Downing was a founder and early state president of the Michigan Association for Gifted Children. She was director of enrichment programs for the Brighton Area Schools from 1985 to 1996. There are a couple of World War II veterans on the 2017 Roll of Honor: Priscilla Luce Durante, a 1941 Brighton High School graduate, served during World War II as a pharmacist’s mate, third class. And Lucy Newman Lyon, a 1934 Brighton High School graduate, served in the US Navy Air Corps during World War II as an aviation machinist’s mate, first class. The Roll of Honor was spearheaded by Joyce Powers, who continues to chair its advisory council. (TT)

Photo: Both new and past Roll of Honor inductees