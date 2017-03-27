Town Hall Organizers Decry Congressman's Fundraising Meeting

March 27, 2017

Organizers of a town hall meeting in Brighton next month say it is "outrageous" Congressman Mike Bishop recently met with business leaders in exchange for campaign contributions, but refuses to attend their gathering.



Gretchen Hertz of Hamburg Township invited Bishop to attend and speak at an April 11th meeting, set for the Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. She and other organizers wanted an opportunity to speak face-to-face with Bishop about his support for the GOP effort to repeal Obamacare, also known as the ACA. Even though that effort was pulled last week from consideration in the House, Hertz says the town hall meeting is still set to take place. “The Republicans have been trying to dismantle the ACA for 7 years. There's no indication they are going to stop now.” But she says Bishop’s refusal to meet with them has taken on an added dimension after learning he met with about two dozen businessmen and women earlier this month. The March 13th meeting at Guardian Angels Medical Equipment in Rochester Hills (pictured) was part of a series of Business Roundtable meetings with those who paid $1,000 each to attend. Hertz says Bishop is basically “selling” access to him.



When questioned about the Business Rountables, Bishop spokesperson Stu Sandler said, "Mike Bishop has events all over the district. Just like almost every other elected official, Mike Bishop also occasionally holds fundraisers.” As for the April 11th town hall meeting, Bishop said events like that, “are based on fear tactics, to scare people into assuming they will lose their health care” insisting that, “Republicans are not going to pull the rug out from under people.” He also said his office is planning several listening sessions for the public in the weeks ahead.



Hertz insists their meeting is not a political stunt, but instead an attempt to convey a message she and others feel is not being heard by Bishop and others in Congress. And even though the effort to repeal the ACA failed, Hertz thinks the GOP’s next plan will be to “administratively sabotage the ACA” and they’d like to hear Bishop’s opinion on that.



She says if Bishop did agree to attend, they would cancel their other speakers, including Melissa Gilbert and Suzanna Shkreli. Gilbert, who will speak about the influence of money in politics, dropped out of last year’s race against Bishop and was replaced by Shkreli, a Macomb County prosecutor. (JK) Facebook photo.