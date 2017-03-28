Fowlerville Man Charged In October Crash That Killed Young Boy

March 28, 2017

Charges have been authorized against a local man for his role in a head-on crash that killed a young boy last year.



49-year-old Robert Earl Wilson was arraigned in 66th District Court in Corunna last week on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence causing death. The charge stems from the October 9th incident on Fowlerville Road, north of Lovejoy Road in Antrim Township. According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department, Wilson was driving northbound when he crossed the center line and hit a vehicle carrying a family of four from Byron.



10-year-old Brody Rocco was killed in the crash. His parents, Marc and Casya, were hospitalized with injuries ranging from severe to critical. Rocco’s sister, a 3rd grader at Smith Elementary School, was not seriously injured. Brody attended 5th grade at Kreeger Elementary in Fowlerville. Wilson is due back in court for a probable cause conference April 5th and an exam has been scheduled for April 11th. (DK)