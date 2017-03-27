Closures & Traffic Shifts Scheduled On US-23 In Livingston, Washtenaw Counties

March 27, 2017

More road work is in store for motorists utilizing US-23 in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.



There will be a rolling lane closure on US-23 in both directions between M-14 and M-36 from 7pm Tuesday through 5am Wednesday. The rolling closure is needed so crews can replace delineators along the work zone. Single lane closures are needed on Southbound US-23 Wednesday and Thursday so crews can implement a traffic shift. The lane closures will be between Barker Road and 6 Mile Road and then North Territorial Road and M-14.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is further advising motorists of a closure next week. The 5 Mile Road service drive at US-23 will be closed next Monday through Wednesday for the relocation of 5 Mile Road. M-DOT says there will be no access to North Territorial Road or the ramp to northbound US-23. The detour will include Nollar Road, North Territorial Road and US-23. (JM)