Books & Teddy Bears Presented To Local Law Enforcement Agencies

March 28, 2017

Educational books and teddy bears were presented Monday to three local police agencies to help distract and comfort children who are caught in the middle of the crisis.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Howell and Brighton Police Departments received approximately $1,000 worth of bears and books each from Usborne Books during a Monday afternoon event at Howell City Hall. The books will be kept in patrol vehicles for kids who are caught in the midst of a traumatic event.



Usborne Books Team Leader Lauren Moore and two other consultants organized the drive. Moore told WHMI it’s really making an impact in the community. She says the book drive yielded $2,000 in donations and combined with a match from Usborne Books allowed for a total of $3,000 in books and bears to be distributed. The books presented featured wide ranging themes for different age groups as well as activity-type books to serve as an educational and interactive distraction for kids.



A separate drive was held for the Sheriff’s Office about six months ago. Sheriff Mike Murphy says the drives have worked out well. He tells WHMI a lot of times when they do have interaction with people, it’s not always under the best circumstances so the books and bears serve as a great educational and public awareness tool. Murphy commented that all local law enforcement agencies work well together and since this was a county-wide drive, they’ll make it a county-wide reward and share the books with other agencies.



Howell Police Chief George Basar told WHMI the books will be great for the department. He says they were happy to get the donation because a lot of times those who get forgotten in a crisis or traumatic situation such as a traffic accident or other family interaction are the young ones. He says the books and stuffed animals provide an opportunity to lessen that trauma and do something positive for kids.



Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford told WHMI the books help a lot, adding a stuffed animal really goes a long way in critical incidents such as a domestic or traffic crash and helps calm them down. He noted that anytime officers are dealing with a child involved in any incident or just a parent coming in to the station, they assign an officer to talk with them or go through a book. (JM)