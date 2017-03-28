"Plant a Pinwheel" Campaign Set to Launch in Livingston County Next Week

An annual event will launch National Child Abuse Prevention Month in Livingston County in Howell next week.



The LACASA Center’s CAP, or Child Abuse Prevention Council, has held its “Plant a Pinwheel Celebration” each year since 2009. Community members gather to place pinwheels in areas where they can be seen to spark conversation about preventing child abuse.



On Wednesday, April 5th, community members are invited to help plant a pinwheel garden on the front lawn of the Howell Carnegie Library. A ceremony will precede the planting beginning at noon and will feature guest speakers and a musical performance from the Voice of Voyager Choir from Voyager Elementary School.



Nine years ago, Prevent Child Abuse America chose pinwheels as the campaign’s symbol because it represents the carefree and positive nature every child deserves to have. Naylor says it is necessary to prevent neglect and abuse before it can occur to ensure a child can grow up safe, healthy and whole.



The pinwheel gardens will remain on display at the library and other locations throughout the month of April to serve as a reminder of the campaign. The CAP Council planted 66 community gardens in Livingston County last year and is hoping to reach 100 this year. More information about Pinwheels for Prevention and LACASA’s Cap Council can be found at the link below. (DK)