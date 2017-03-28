Former Tyrone Twp. Man Pleads To State Embezzlement Charges

March 28, 2017

A Livingston County man already sentenced to federal prison time has entered a plea to state charges involving his multi-million dollar theft from a credit union.



38-year-old Michael LaJoice of Tyrone Township pleaded no contest Monday in Oakland County Circuit Court to 14 counts of embezzlement from the Clarkston Brandon Credit Union. He will serve a minimum seven years when he is sentenced May 1st, which he will serve concurrently with a federal bank fraud sentence of 11 years in prison handed down last week in U.S. District Court in Detroit.



LaJoice has admitted to stealing more than $18.6 million from the credit union during a 12-year span while he served as its chief financial officer. He turned himself in after being confronted last year about questionable bookkeeping. His attorney, Michael Manley, says the maximum term LaJoice would face is 20 years and his client can still withdraw his plea is he feels the sentence imposed on May 1st is unreasonable.



LaJoice owned a dance studio in Fenton and put millions of dollars into his home in the northeast corner of Tyrone Township. Authorities say the $1.3 million, 5,800 square foot home was in no way supported by his $65,000-a-year salary. The married father of three has been ordered to make restitution of the entire $18.6 million, but so far only about $3.5 million has been recovered and officials aren’t sure how LaJoice will ever make full restitution. (JK)