Howell Council Finalizing Plans For State Street Reconstruction

March 28, 2017

The Howell City Council met Monday night and gave preliminary approvals to various items related to a grant application that would reconstruct State Street by the historic courthouse.



The City is pursuing an Infrastructure Capacity Enhancement Grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to enhance what is one of the City’s center points for activity. The project would bury overhead utility lines and replace lead jointed water lines underground. The area would be completely handicap accessible with curbs and steps removed. The possibility of two-way traffic on the street has been eliminated and design plans call for it to remain one-way, front-in angle parking.



Community Development Director Tim Schmitt tells WHMI there is a minimal match involved for the grant and the city will be able to reap large benefits, saying “the iron is hot and they’re trying to strike”. It’s a 90-10 match, so the city is only responsible for 10%. Schmitt added DTE Energy is also very interested in seeing the project happen because the power poles in that area need to be replaced and this is a good time to bury the utility lines so they would contribute funds as well.



Some residents spoke during a public hearing that was held during the meeting on the grant application. One individual felt the city should eliminate parking on State Street altogether in keeping with a truly “festival street” concept. Another suggested the city explore adding electric vehicle charging stations as well as electrical outlets in general that would offer widespread benefits during events, especially the farmers market and eliminates having cords everywhere. City staff agreed and noted during the meeting that easy access to electricity has been a discussion topic and was being incorporated into design plans.



The timeline for grant applications is aggressive and staff noted that they should know by May 5th if the project will be accepted for funding. Picture courtesy of Google Street View. (JM)