Second Defendant Sentenced In Genoa Car Theft & Police Chase

March 28, 2017

Sentencing has been handed down to a Lansing man who attempted to break into a car in Genoa Township, and then engaged in a police chase.



Warrants were issued for 18-year-old Laron Wilcox and his co-defendant, 20-year-old Malachi Irving, after the two Lansing men failed to appear for hearings earlier this year. Both men had previously pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering a vehicle for their role in the August 2016 incident. Irving had already been sentenced but did not appear for a show cause hearing. Court records indicate his warrant remains active. Wilcox’s warrant, however, was cancelled last week and he was arraigned and lodged in the county jail.



Wilcox was sentenced Monday to 18 days in the Livingston County Jail with a credit of eight served, one year probation, three days of community service, and theft awareness classes. Irving, Wilcox and 21-year-old Moses Lingua, were arrested for the August 3rd incident in which police said they tried to break into a car near Ontario Court in Genoa Township. State Police from the Brighton Post were dispatched to the call and attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the scene.



The three men refused to pull over and fled, with a chase ensuing through downtown Howell and then down D-19. When the vehicle attempted to enter westbound I-96, the trooper used a maneuver that caused the suspect vehicle to spin out of control into a ditch and rollover. (Patrol car video pictured here) The vehicle was driven by Lingua, who was sentenced in January to one year in jail and three years’ probation. (DK)