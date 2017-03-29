Brighton Employee Named Wastewater Operations Specialist Of The Year

March 29, 2017

A City of Brighton employee has received the 2017 Wastewater Operations Specialist of the Year award.



Utilities Crew Leader Corey Brooks was recently honored with the award during the Michigan Rural Water Association Annual Conference. Brooks came to the City in 1985 as a part-time seasonal employee and worked his way up through the years. He currently oversees the City’s Wastewater Treatment Facility and the City’s Collection System, while providing additional support to the Water Department when needed.



The City says through more than 30 years of dedicated service, Brooks has gained the knowledge and experience to be one the best operators in the wastewater industry. They say “He not only leads by example, but has the passion to teach and pass-on his knowledge and skills with the staff he works with daily, justifying his promotion to Crew Leader in 2011”.



Brooks is pictures with Andrea Schroeder, the President of the Michigan Rural Water Association. (JM)

