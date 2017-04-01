Livingston County Implementing New Permitting Software

April 1, 2017

Livingston County’s permitting and licensing departments are getting a major software upgrade designed to improve processes for customers and increase efficiency.



The county’s permitting agencies are replacing software from 2001 and upgrading to BS&A. Those include the building department, the drain commissioner’s office, and the environmental health department, which does body art and restaurant licenses so customers will be able to see the status of those types of permits and licenses. Customers would have a pin number and can view the status of a project in real time and where it’s at in review. As for the building department, inspectors will have tablets out in the field and will be able to take photos to provide visual references for customers that can be input with inspection results online and in an email.



Building Official Jim Rowell tells WHMI it’s very sophisticated software that will really help the department and save a lot of resources for customers and the county. Many local communities already use the software for assessing and those that do will be able to view the status of projects online, including where permits and planned reviews are.



Rowell says the advantages are really for the customers since they can apply for inspections, get results and all of the details online, saving a lot of trips to the county. He says some permit types don’t require a planned review or zoning review, and people can just apply for those and be approved online.



Rowell noted that some customization that had to be done by the company so all three departments would be in sync. He says Livingston County was unique in that the company customized the software so all three departments could use it, noting each had different requirements. Rowell says most municipalities use the software for assessing and there are numerous people on staff that are already somewhat familiar with it so the training curve will be less.



He says they’ve been working on this for quite a while and are actually starting to see some real results now so it’s very exciting. Rowell says they’re in the implementation phase right now and converting old data into the format for the new system, which is quite extensive with 20 years of digital data. He says they’ll likely start testing this summer and estimates they should be operational with the software by the beginning of next year.



As for overall building activity, Rowell says the department is doing real well and had a good winter, which continued due to the tempered weather. He says they’re also starting up a lot quicker than they normally do this time of year. (JM)