Pinckney Looks To Fix Village Hall Parking Lot

March 31, 2017

A local municipality is exploring designs for a parking lot that officials say has needed improvement for some time now.



Pinckney’s Village Council met Monday night and discussed the state and possibilities of the parking lot that surround Village Hall. The existing parking lot is approximately 7 feet from the right-of-way line on Livingston Street and about 12 feet from the right-of-way on South Howell Street. The entrance’s location on South Howell Street, along with fixed elevation differences and other site constraints, will reportedly limit flexibility in site design.



Village President Linda Lavey says the initial construction of the parking lot pre-dates establishment of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and that the lot has never been compliant. Lavey says the municipality has the ambition to improve the lot so it’s more convenient and easier to use. However she tells WHMI the main obstacle is the cost. Lavey says just chipping and resurfacing the parking lot would be expensive, but remodeling it entirely would be “a big jump” from five to six figures.



Lavey says she’s in favor of carrying out the project this year. That was the original plan because of work being done on Portage Street and conducting both projects at the same time could save the municipality some mobilization money.



Council considered a design at their meeting Monday night that would widen some of the parking spaces within the lot and adjust a slope at the entrance that is too drastic now to accommodate a sidewalk. Council approved contingency variances at their last meeting in the event they decide to move forward with the proposed design for the lot. However Lavey says if the new design is too expensive, the plan will be to chip and resurface the lot and “hold out until next time”.



If approved, the project would begin in June. Staying optimistic, Lavey says “one way or another, it’s going to get fixed.” (DK)

