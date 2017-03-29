Professional Inspections Now Required For Rebuilt Salvage Vehicles

March 29, 2017

Vehicles that have been rebuilt following major body damage are now required to have a mechanic’s inspection before being allowed back on the road.



A new state law now dictates that owners who have repaired a salvage vehicle must now have their work checked out by a professional mechanic before it is allowed back on the road or sold to a buyer. The Secretary of State dictates that if a relatively newer vehicle loses 75-91% of its estimated value then it will be issued an orange salvage title. Vehicles that suffer over 91% of their value are considered scrap and can never be driven, but a salvage vehicle can be rebuilt, and upon approval, allowed back on the road. The old law only required inspection by a trained law-enforcement officer to verify that the vehicle was not repaired using stolen parts.



People who repair a salvage vehicle will now find a new section on the inspection form for a certified mechanic to fill out. Once completed and submitted with the salvage title and salvage certification form, an orange rebuilt salvage title will be issued. Sellers are required to disclose if a vehicle has a salvage title. The Secretary of State cautions car buyers when buying a vehicle with a salvage title, as it may not be worth as much as the same vehicle with a normal title. (MK)