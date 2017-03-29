Local Woman Who Stole From Multiple Vehicles Sentenced

Sentencing has been handed down to a local woman charged with stealing from several vehicles in Brighton and Howell.



25-year-old Catherine Barrera is among four young adults from Howell who were charged with stealing items from multiple vehicles in Brighton and Oceola Township last July.



Barrera was recently sentenced to four days in jail, which she has already served, and one year of probation. Last month, she pleaded guilty as charged to a count of larceny from a motor vehicle and an added count of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property between $200 -$1,000. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss five separate counts of larceny from a motor vehicle. The first charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor if Barrera successfully completes probation. She has also been ordered to pay just over $3,380 restitution.



Authorities say electronics, cash, purses, wallets, tools, gift cards and sunglasses were taken from vehicles outside residences on July 7th. The suspects were identified and arrested after a deputy discovered one of the stolen gift cards was used at a local Target store. 25-year-old James Juel, 27-year-old Adrian Ortega and 18-year-old Kendra Keranen have all been sentenced. (DK)