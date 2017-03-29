Congressional High School Arts Competition Underway

March 29, 2017

A nationwide high school arts competition is underway and local students are encouraged to enter.



The Artistic Discovery Contest is sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives each spring, providing an opportunity to recognize and encourage artistic talent across America, including Michigan’s 8th District. The contest is open to all high school students residing in Livingston, Ingham and northern Oakland Counties. The winner will have his or her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year and receive two round-trip airline tickets to attend a special awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. this June.



Students should drop off one art piece and a release form at Congressman Mike Bishop’s 8th District office on Grand River in Brighton by 5pm on Friday, April 28th. The winner and honorable mentions will be named at a reception in early May. All entries must be original in concept, design and execution, and not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Further details are available through the link.



Pictured is Counting Petoskey Stones by last year's winner, Jenna Kathleen Wilusz. (JM)