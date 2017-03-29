1983 Murder Marks Another Cold Case Anniversary

After more than three decades, a local cold case team continues to investigate the 1983 murder of a woman whose body was discovered near Cohoctah.



Today marks the 34th anniversary of the discovery of the body of 19-year-old Christina Castiglione. She was found near Fisher and Faussett Roads in the Oak Grove State Game Area and no arrests have ever been made. She was last seen alive in Redford in the Beech Daly and 5 Mile Road areas.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says this is one of those cases that never goes away and is always there but there’s only so much that can be done and they run the leads they have. He says the frustrating part is the fact that they have not been able to solve this case, adding he understands the family’s frustration as well in that there are always unanswered questions out there about what exactly happened. Murphy tells WHMI they have a cold case team established in 2009 that looks at this case and a couple others – noting it’s not easy for cold cases to get solved but they do. Murphy says often times one phone call, a piece of evidence they didn’t have or someone saying something is what solves cold cases. He says they had a pretty good suspect at one time but DNA turned out negative a few years ago so that was disappointing.



Castiglione's body was originally discovered by Ron Latilla and the circumstances by which Latilla was in the area were deemed suspicious early on. Latilla's brother owned property near the place where Castiglione was last seen alive and although he said he found the body while fishing and shooting in the woods, he had neither a rifle nor a fishing rod.



The team has also examined the possibility that Castiglione’s murder may have been the work of a serial killer. It’s something investigators say they can’t definitively rule out as one case of comparison is Kimberly Louiselle, who was 16-years old and was hitchhiking home from Redford when she disappeared in 1982. Her body was found on state land at the Island Lake Recreation Area in Green Oak Township and she had also been sexually assaulted and murdered.



The Sheriff’s Office continues to work with other counties and cold case teams. Murphy says they ask that anyone with information pass it along to keep the case alive and Murphy says they remain hopeful that someone will eventually come forward and they’ll get the break they’re looking for to solve the Castiglione case. Tips can be offered through the Sheriff’s Office or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. (JM)