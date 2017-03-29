Northfield Township Considering Concept Plan For North Village

A $47-million revitalization plan was presented to both the Northfield Township Board of Trustees and Planning Commission, Tuesday night.



Last September the township closed on 23-acres near Main Street and Barker Street in Whitmore Lake, known as the North Village. In October the Downtown Planning Group was created to help develop a vision of how to best use the land. After 5 months of gathering public input they presented their vision at a joint meeting. Planning Group Chair Barb Griffith told WHMI that the public meetings they have had thus far have been valuable to both her group and the residents attending. She said that many people came in wanting 100% of the land to be a park, but upon seeing and realizing that there was no way to finance that, went on to accepting that there could be some downtown development that would help pay for it.



The concept plan presented allowed for 60% of the land to be designated as public space, with the remainder being for housing and business opportunities. The large park proposed could have amenities like a picnic pavilion, community garden, or amphitheater. The public was most interested in having more beach access, as well as additional restaurants, a bakery, and a deli in the area, all of which are a distinct possibility. An urban planner estimated that 94% of the development costs would be returned through the private, on-site taxes, with opportunities for the township to feasibly make it profitable.



Supervisor Marlene Chockley loved the work done by the Planning Group and believes the development could be a boon to the area which could spread across Whitmore Lake. The Downtown Planning Group is now awaiting a resolution from the Board that would allow for the drafting and distribution of a Request for Proposal, or RFP, to be viewed by potential developers. (MK)