Ukulele Lending Available At Hamburg Township Library

March 31, 2017

Music lovers or those looking to try something new are able to check out ukuleles from a local library.



The Hamburg Township Library recently added two ukuleles to their collection based on current trends and the popularity of ukuleles among local teens. Officials say there is a new trend for libraries to lend out other tools, instruments, and objects that their patrons find useful, educational or entertaining.



Library Director Holly Hentz says their music collection has always been very popular with patrons, so offering musical instruments for check-out was a fun and unique way to expand offerings. She says ukuleles were a budget-conscious way to bring something extra to the music collection that appeals to all ages.



The ukulele kits come stocked with a pick, tuner and carrying case. Hentz says the response has been enthusiastic and if patrons continue to be interested in these types of library services, they’ll look into expanding offerings to other musical instruments in the future. (JM)