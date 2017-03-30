Livingston County Is Third Healthiest In State

A recent report has Livingston County defending its position as one of the healthiest counties in the state.



The 2017 County Health Rankings were released this week and for the second straight year Livingston came in 3rd in Michigan. The Rankings are a tool to help counties understand what influences how healthy residents are and how long they can expect to live. Health Promotion Coordinator for the Health Department Chelsea Moxlow said this helps support the direction they are taking with their current Livingston County Community Health Improvement Plan. The Improvement Plan outlines plans to address many areas the county can improve upon, like substance abuse, chronic disease, healthcare integration, dental health, sexually transmitted diseases, and health education and promotion.



Moxlow says even though their ranking did not change, they need to be careful because some areas like sexually transmitted infections, diabetes monitoring and mammography screenings are trending in the wrong direction. The county also ranked 3rd in health outcomes and health factors. Health outcomes are based on equal weighting of length and quality of life, while health factors are based on weighted scores for health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and the physical environment. A complete copy of the rankings can be found online through the link below. (MK)