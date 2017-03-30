Warbirds of Glory Museum Offering Software Training To Create Aircraft Parts

March 30, 2017

A local museum dedicated to preserving historical aircraft will be holding computer program training classes for students interested in designing.



The Warbirds of Glory Museum in Brighton has long been dedicated to mentoring the community’s youth to encourage those that are passionate about aviation. The museum is based around a WWII B-25 Mitchell Bomber that was recovered in Fairbanks, Alaska by the museum’s leaders and brought back to Livingston County for restoration.



The museum’s youth mentorship program is looking to expand by offering computer CAD design training for the first time. Participants will be trained in SolidWorks CAD Essentials so that by the end of the course, they are able to examine a B-25 Mitchell Bomber factory drawing and design the same part in CAD. Museum Director Patrick Mihalek says there is a need for designers to recreate drawings in order to make replacement parts for the aircraft.



The CAD training course will be offered at the museum every Saturday from 9am-3pm beginning April 22nd and continuing through May 13th. Mihalek tells WHMI this kind of educational experience is invaluable and important for students pursuing a variety of careers linked to aviation.



The course is free and open to 10 students ages 14 to 23. Mihalek says spots are filling quickly and encourages interested students to apply online as the April 12th deadline is quickly approaching. Details and applications are available at the link below. (DK)

