Governor Appoints Area Residents To State Council & Board

March 30, 2017

Three area residents have been appointed to educational and automobile theft prevention entities by Governor Rick Snyder.



On Wednesday the Governor made the announcement appointing Edward Silver of Dexter to the MiSTEM Advisory Council. This 11-member council was created to advise the Governor, Legislature, Department of Talent and Economic Development, and Department of Education. They will make recommendations designed to improve and promote innovation within STEM education, which prepares students for careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. Also on Wednesday he appointed both Michael Thompson of Mason, and Lori Davis of Wixom to the Michigan Automobile Theft Prevention Authority Board of Directors. This 7-member board consists of law enforcement officials, automobile insurers, and consumers of auto insurance. They work together to find ways to reduce auto thefts across the state.



Silver’s term will expire at the pleasure of the Governor Snyder, while Thompson and Davis will serve the remainder of vacated 4-year terms ending in July of 2018. (MK)