Two Residents & Business Being Honored By Michigan Works! Southeast

March 30, 2017

A ceremony honoring local residents and businesses will be held in Ann Arbor next week.



Michigan Works! Southeast is a network of organizations that contributes to the economic prosperity of 5 neighboring counties by developing strong, talented workforces. They will recognize 16 award recipients who they believe have made extraordinary contributions to workforce development and have made the their communities a great place to work, live and prosper at event held on April 7th at Weber’s Inn. Two of those awards will be presented to Livingston County residents, with another going to a business. Carrie Wright and Brandy Burton will be given awards in the Outstanding Job Training Participant category.



William Sleight, Director for Michigan Works! Southeast said that he was excited to celebrate their success and accomplishments, noting that they have overcome remarkable obstacles to reach their goals. The business award is going to the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is being recognized for having an Outstanding Workforce Development Program. (MK)