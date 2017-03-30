"Home Is The Key" Event To Benefit Livingston County Habitat For Humanity

March 30, 2017

A fundraiser is approaching to benefit a local non-profit with the mission of building safe, affordable housing for families in need in Livingston County.



"Home is the Key" is the theme of Livingston County Habitat for Humanity’s signature event on Friday, April 21st. It will be held at Camp Chaldean's lakeside setting in Brighton on McClements Road and feature upscale strolling cuisine and entertainment.



Artists and refinishers are creating pieces of re-purposed and refinished items from the Habitat ReStore. Local experts will be judging repurposed and upcycled pieces with prizes to the best professional and best amateur contestants. Guests will also choose a "People’s Choice" winner. All pieces will be auctioned at the end of the evening during a live and silent auction. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy will emcee the event and Frank Sternett will be performing as Barry Manilow.



Tickets are $65 per person and are available at the Habitat ReStore on Grand River in Brighton. They may also be purchased online through the link. All the proceeds from the event will go toward affordable housing for partner families. (JM)