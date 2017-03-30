Hearing Delayed for Man Charged in Home Depot Retail Fraud Incident

March 30, 2017

A man charged in a retail fraud incident that caused several area schools to go on lockdown has had his hearing adjourned.



27-year-old Andre Recardo Webb of Westland was charged last week with 1st Degree Retail Fraud. Webb appeared in 53rd District Court Tuesday for a probable cause conference. An exam conference had been scheduled for April 4th but has been adjourned to April 11th to allow the defense time for additional discovery materials.



Webb and another male suspect, who remains at large, entered the Brighton Home Depot store on the morning of March 20th and loaded up a cart with merchandise valued at over $2,000, and attempted to leave the store. Brighton Police referred to the two as "an organized retail fraud pair". Loss Prevention officers, who were aware of the two, stopped them outside the store. The suspects refused to go back inside and left the merchandise before getting into a vehicle and driving away.



When responding officers made a traffic stop on the vehicle, the passenger fled the scene, while Webb was taken into custody and his vehicle impounded. Local schools in the vicinity were placed on lockdown while Brighton Police and a K9 unit from the Fowlerville Police Department searched the area, though the search was ultimately unsuccessful. The case remains under investigation. (DK)