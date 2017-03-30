Howell Police Department Starts Accreditation Process

March 30, 2017

The Howell Police Department has begun the process of seeking accreditation.



Accreditation provides a method for law enforcement agencies to measure and improve their overall performance. The Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Program aims to enhance the professionalism of police organizations in the state based on written directive and policy development.



The national accreditation process was said to be extremely expensive and geared toward larger departments. Thus the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police came together with other partner entities to develop a program specific to the state, which enables smaller departments to undertake the process in a cost effective manner but accomplish the same things the national program did.



At a meeting in mid-March, the Howell City Council authorized starting the accreditation process and approved a related training software update. City Manager Shea Charles tells WHMI as a professional police department, they are always looking for training opportunities to make sure they’re doing the best they can.



Once accreditation is achieved, it’s said to be an ongoing process and the department will need to be re-accredited every three years. That’s because requirements and laws change or new ones are enacted, thus policies must be reviewed, revised and updated. (JM)