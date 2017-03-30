Council Discusses Deteriorating Brighton Roads

March 30, 2017

Brighton’s roads are deteriorating, and there’s no easy solution in sight. At a study session Wednesday night, the City Council was administered a reality check by City Manager Nate Geinzer, who said the city would have to spend many millions of dollars to get its streets even up to “satisfactory” condition.



Geinzer tells WHMI that a rating system used to determine the condition of city streets has shown their condition, overall, to be from “fair” to “very poor”. In the rating system the city’s streets scored only 52 on scale of 0-100. Mayor Jim Muzzin lamented the condition of the streets, saying that much to its chagrin, council has neglected them for the past eight years. But, as always, the problem has been one of money, since roads are very expensive to maintain, and the city has many other priorities, with a limited number of dollars, to spend on them.



Simply to maintain the 52 rating, council was told the city would have to pay $1.5 million a year. Even to get to an overall “satisfactory” rating, the city would have to spend $3.7 million, according to current cost estimates.



Council Member Jim Bohn said that 73% of residential streets are in poor shape, or worse. The city was able to get funding from MDOT to make coming improvements on West Grand River and the Challis Road-Grand River intersection. But Geinzer said most state and federal funding sources are not available to improve local streets.



Council also discussed other infrastructure needs, including buildings, saying the main DPW building needs a new roof, the salt dome is “failing” and the deteriorating storage building may have to be torn down. And one council member said there are so many spending priorities that such items as making improvements to the Mill Pond area may have to be delayed. Council will continue the discussion at its next regular meeting on April 6. (TT)

