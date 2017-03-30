Former Fowlerville Officer Appeals Lawsuit To U.S. Supreme Court

March 30, 2017

A former Fowlerville Police officer is hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will take up his appeal of a lawsuit connected to a fatal motorcycle accident.



The lawsuit was filed by Mary Stamm on behalf of the estate of her son who died in 2011 after his motorcycle crashed into Fowlerville Police Officer Frederick Miller’s vehicle during a high speed chase. In December, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati made final its denial of an appeal by Officer Miller that he was immune from liability because he was acting in his role as a police officer. While a September trial date has been scheduled in Ann Arbor federal court, Miller’s attorney says they are taking their appeal to the next and final level. Marcie Stepanski with the Farmington Hills firm of Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich is representing Miller in his appeal and tells WHMI that they filed a petition for a Writ of Certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court last week.



The lawsuit stems from a chase on May 17th, 2011 on westbound I-96 which police say began when 20-year-old Carl Albert Stamm IV failed to pull over for speeding. Video recordings from patrol cars indicated he was traveling at approximately 126 mph when he crashed into the back of Miller’s patrol car. The appeals court determined that the lower court correctly ruled there were disputes of material fact regarding whether Miller intended to block Stamm and whether Stamm’s conduct posed an immediate threat to others. It said because the evidence is such that a jury could return a verdict in Mrs. Stamm’s favor, the lawsuit against him could continue.



A response as to whether or not the nation’s highest court will hear Miller’s appeal is due by April 24th. (JK)