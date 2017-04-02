Livingston County's Jobless Rate Held Mostly Steady In February

April 2, 2017

February jobless rates increased moderately in most regional labor markets, with Livingston County being the exception.



Jobless rates were said to be slightly elevated in February as workforce levels continued to track upward. Livingston County’s jobless rate stood at 4.8%, falling two-tenths of a percentage point from 5% in January. Livingston’s ranking among Michigan’s 83 counties also improved two spots to 13th.



The Bureau of Labor Market Information & Strategic Initiatives reports unemployment rates rose moderately in 12 of Michigan’s 17 major labor market regions. The rate in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn statistical area, which includes Livingston County, declined slightly. The state says typical seasonal job gains in government and health and education services were somewhat offset by seasonal cuts in trade, transportation and utilities, along with job reduction in manufacturing. (JM)