Boy Scout Embezzler Does Not Have To Pay Additional Restitution

March 31, 2017

A Brighton woman who stole money from a local Boy Scout Troop does not have to pay further restitution.



57-year-old Kristine Vieau was originally charged with embezzlement by an agent or trustee of at least $20,000, but less than $50,000 from Boy Scout Troop 347 in Brighton. Due to a plea deal reached with the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, Vieau pleaded guilty to one count of larceny under $200. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt recused his office because he knew many of the persons involved. Vieau was ordered to pay court fines and costs plus $10,335 in restitution at her sentencing in November 2015. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said proofs in the case only supported the restitution amount entered.



But the treasurer for the troop at the time, Todd Krebs, maintains Vieau stole 206 checks from the troop, totaling $13,777. He says she made 54 unauthorized ATM withdrawals from their bank account, totaling $7,720. Additionally, he says she wrote 11 unauthorized checks to herself totaling $2,163. Krebs says that in the end, the restitution amount was approximately $4,000 less than what they were owed, including about $1,700 in attorney’s fees.



However, Magistrate Jerry Sherwood on Thursday said he did not believe the Boy Scouts had a civil claim and that Vieau had paid the restitution amount both parties agreed to. Krebs says they objected to the amount of restitution at the time of sentencing, but were told all along they could pursue a civil claim against Vieau by their attorney. And in fact court records show Krebs mentioned that to Judge Carol Sue Reader at the sentencing hearing, who did not dispute it. Despite that, Sherwood dismissed the civil claim against Vieau and the case is considered closed. (JM/JK)