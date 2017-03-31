Vaupel Bill To Remove Icons From Ballots Approved By House Committee

March 31, 2017

Political party icons on state ballots may soon become a thing of the past.



State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township introduced legislation to remove the icons, or vignettes, that was approved Thursday by the House Elections and Ethics Committee. The current law, which was passed in 1891, mandates that they go above the line of the party they are for and be up to 1-inch square. With more parties, issues, and hence columns on the ballot, Vaupel believes they only serve to clutter the page and confuse voters. He said the biggest reason the change is needed is because some people have checked or circled the icons mistakenly thinking they were voting straight-ticket, when they were not. Vaupel said this mistake makes it so that, without even knowing, the resident’s vote doesn’t count, and that everybody’s vote should.



He added that when the 1891 law passed, not as many people could read, and the vignettes were a helpful too. Today every precinct is required to have somebody to help or an alternative way for voters to who can’t or don’t read English to cast a ballot. Joining Vaupel to testify before the Elections and Ethics Committee was Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley, who helped work on the bill. The legislation will now go before the full House for consideration. (MK)