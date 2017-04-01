Local Lawmaker Supports More Choice In Curriculum For Students

April 1, 2017

A local politician gave his support for giving high school students more choice in curriculum.



State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township voted in support of four bills in a package that will allow students to substitute classes on the way to qualifying for high school graduation. Vaupel told WHMI that this legislation is largely about keeping up with, and getting ahead of the times. He said that part of it is the world changing and becoming more technical, and part of it is that we’ve lost a lot of trade training. He said high schools haven’t all always been able to fit the training in while meeting required curriculum standards.



One bill allows students to fulfil a 21st Century Skills requirement by completing career and technical education courses. The second would remove the expiration date on allowing computer coding to count towards foreign language credits. The third bill accepts completion of an Occupational Safety and Health Admsitration course to count towards fulfilling health education requirements.



The final bill would allow a statistics course to be an alternative to Algebra II. Vaupel said these bills will give students and families opportunities to explore what works best for them now and in the future. (MK)