Attorneys Plan To Appeal Judge's Decision In Marijuana Case

March 31, 2017

A stay has been granted in the case against two local men charged in a marijuana growing operation, as attorneys look to appeal a judge's decision to not dismiss felony charges.



Darryl Berry of Howell and Jeffrey Michael of Fowlerville are among five men who were charged in 2015 following the investigation into an alleged marijuana growing and distributing operation. 15 pounds of marijuana, almost $200,000 in cash and around 550 plants were seized from the men’s homes. Before trial could commence for the suspects however, Michigan State Police destroyed over 500 marijuana plants without a judge’s order.



Last year, 53rd District Court Judge Carol Sue Reader dismissed multiple marijuana-related charges against Berry and Michael due to the destruction of evidence. However she reversed that decision to dismiss earlier this month. Berry and Michael’s attorneys presented their arguments and intentions to appeal Wednesday and the court subsequently granted a stay pending appeal in Circuit Court.



Berry’s attorney, Michael Komorn, says at an evidentiary hearing, he was “shocked” to hear one of the detectives involved in the case claim he didn’t know he was required to keep evidence until the time of trial. Komorn tells WHMI “it was overwhelmingly obvious the police had made tremendous mistakes” and had “violated Michigan’s statute”.



Authorities have previously said they believe those charged in the case carried out the operation under the pretense of use for medical marijuana. Kormorn says that is the case, and that his client was growing the plants as a caregiver and to provide for his patients. In fact, Komorn says “there’s no dispute” his client was within the framework of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act.



If there were a question as to whether Berry was growing the plants in accordance with the law, Komorn says investigators could have easily counted and/or weighed the plants to settle that dispute. Because they were destroyed, Komorn says authorities are essentially telling the court to “trust them” about the number of plants that were actually confiscated. Komorn says their defense has been directly impacted by the loss of evidence.



A follow up hearing regarding the appeal has been tentatively scheduled for May. As for the others charged in the case, Dennis James of Howell and Joseph Zubor of Gregory were previously sentenced to two years’ probation. The case against Johnny Glen Cooper of Fenton was dismissed in July without prejudice, after a 67th District Court Judge granted a motion to suppress evidence due to spoilage. (DK)