Final Weekend Of Howell's Got Art Exhibit

March 31, 2017

This is the final weekend of an exhibit that promotes the talents of art students throughout Livingston County.



The Livingston Arts Council is presenting its 18th annual county-wide student art exhibition titled “Got Art”, which promotes and encourages the talents of art students. It will take place at the Howell Opera House from 4 to 8pm this Friday and then from noon to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.



Started in 1999 as a way to display Howell student art in the community, Got Art has since grown to include all of Livingston County's schools. Artwork from elementary students in grades K – 5 is on display through Sunday, April 2nd. Artwork from middle and high school students was displayed last week. The art show is open to the public and is free of charge. Facebook photo. (JM)