Overnight Closures On US-23 At 8 Mile & Joy Road Start Monday

April 1, 2017

Motorists traveling on US-23 in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties should be prepared for overnight lane closures next week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says there will be overnight, single lane closures on US-23 for paving and bridge work.



On northbound US-23, the closures are planned between M-36 and 8 Mile Road from 8pm to 7am Monday through Thursday. On southbound US-23, single lane closures are planned each night between 7pm and 5am starting next Wednesday through Friday.



In Washtenaw County, M-DOT advises starting on Monday, Joy Road over US-23 will have one lane open on the bridge with a temporary signal. The temporary signal is expected to be in place until mid-June. Additional overnight closures will take place to accommodate bridge work at that location.



Details about the closures are available through the provided link. (JM)