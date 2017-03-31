Handy Township Planning Commission Amends Master Plan

March 31, 2017

The Handy Township Planning Commission has amended their master plan.



The master plan is the roadmap a township uses as a guide for how they wish to steer future developments. Townships are required to look at or update it every 5 years. At Thursday night’s regular meeting, the planning commissioners completed this task, by passing the amended document unanimously. Commission chairman Larry Hummel said there weren’t a lot of wholesale changes and that most of the work done was simply better organizing the plan.



Hummel said the biggest challenge he found while looking at the plan was trying to predict and anticipate what is coming in the next 5 years. He said the goal was to look at the current zoning map and see what might be coming in, with the purpose of trying to avoid spot zoning, which they can’t have. Hummel said the plan would protect the rural character of the community, though he personally wouldn’t mind seeing some of the development from eastern Livingston County move more their way to the west.



Zoning Administrator Bill Call said that the commission must’ve done a great job on the document because it came back from all the required entities that reviewed it without any comment. The Handy Township Master Plan, which the commission worked on for 6 months, is now available for public inspection. (MK)